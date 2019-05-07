|
|
Cecil Ray Dupree, 68, a native of Vivian, Louisiana and resident of Napoleonville, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Cecil is survived by his wife, Cathy Lambert Dupree; son, Jason Dupree and wife, Janel; daughter, Adrianne Raborn and husband, Andrew; and grandchildren, Jacee Dupree, Jayden Dupree, Hunter Dupree, and Renee Rasid.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Brown Dupree and Laura Festervan Dupree; and brother, A.J. Dupree.
Cecil was retired and loving it to the fullest. He enjoyed picking and joking with family and friends. He was always smiling and laughing. He was a giver and always trying to help in any kind of way. Cecil knew the meaning of true friendship. He was an excellent woodworker and a master accessorizer.
Cecil and Cathy were married September 22, 1973. Cathy was his "wife mate."
Cecil's passing will forever leave a void in the hearts of his beloved family and to all who knew him. We will all celebrate his life and remember his funny words. May the Lord take you in His wings and may you fly high with Him "Good timer."
Landry's Funeral Home is charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 7 to May 8, 2019