Cecile Boudreaux, 76, a native Dulac and resident of Houma, passed away on March 11, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Ryan Verdin (Roseanne), and Pedot Boudreaux (Wendy Guidry); daughters, Stephanie Parfait (Terry), Crystal Boudreaux (Robby LeBlanc), and Sherry Boudreaux (Mel Marcel); brothers, Nolan Billiot and Robert Billiot (Gwen); sisters, Rose Linton (Mike), Amy Billiot, and Martha Billiot; grandchildren, Cierra Cheramie, Ryan Verdin Jr., Clarissa Lanegrasse (Jeremy), T.J. Parfait, Brylee Adams, Dulton Bergeron, Kelsey Bergeron, Hunter Giroir, Connor Giroir, Arron Boudreaux, Evan Boudreaux, Nikki Toups (Ben), and Alysee Boudreaux; and great-grandchildren, Ashton Lanegrasse, Cash Lanegrasse, Marlee Parfait, Hayden Toups, Roman Toups, and River Toups.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Verdin; parents, Nolan and Marie Parfait Billiot; daughter, Jennifer Verdin; brothers, Leroy Billiot and Leffery Billiot; sisters, Marie Lovell, Sarah Robling, and Rita Billiot; and granddaughters, Christie Giroir and Cassidy Parfait.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
