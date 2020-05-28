|
|
Cecile F. Boudreaux, 80, a native of Dulac and resident of Houma, passed away on May 27, 2020.
A visitation will be held in her honor Park from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West. A religious service will take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at St. Eloi Catholic Cemetery in Theriot.
She is survived by her children, Saddi Benoit (Perry), Clinton Boudreaux, Troy Boudreaux (Pauline), and Jude Boudreaux (Natalie); brother, Albert Francis (Florence); sister, Gertie Verrett; grandchildren, Kendra, Kyle, Kade, Angelle, Clinton Ray, Danelle, Thor, Tori, and Jenn; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Earl B. Boudreaux; parents, John and Angel Solet Francis; brothers, Sonny, Antoine, Joseph E. and Willis Francis; and sister, Doris Verett.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and staff at The Oaks of Houma and St. Catherine's Hospice, as well as Dr. Patrick Walker for the care they provided for her.
Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2020