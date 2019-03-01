Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Cecile Fanguy Fabre

Cecile Fanguy Fabre Obituary
Cecile "Cele" Fanguy Fabre, 89, a native of Chauvin and resident of Bourg, passed away on Feb. 28, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Monday, March 4, at St. Ann in Bourg. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Cecile is survived by her husband of 70 years, Curtis J. Fabre; children, Suzanne Robichaux (Steve), Jerome Fabre (Elaine), Leland Fabre, James Fabre (Melinda), and Steve Fabre (Ann); 18 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Eula Pellegrin Fanguy; and siblings, Caroll Fanguy, Douglas Chauvin, Thelma Amadee, Inez Dougherty and Geraldine Rhodes.

She was a retired school teacher.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
