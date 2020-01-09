|
|
Cecile Margaret Joseph Banks, 88, a native and resident of Labadieville, departed this life on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and resume on Saturday, Jan. 11, at New Morning Star Baptist Church, Highway 308 in Labadieville, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial in the church cemetery.
Cecile is survived by her daughters, Eva Lee Marshall-Brown, Geraldine Patterson and Virginia Bennett (Carol); sons, Robert Charles Meads and Harry Banks Jr.; stepson, Delerner Joseph Banks; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Banks Sr.; parents, Adam and Rebecca Joseph; sisters, Lucille Stirgus and Edna Joseph; brothers, Harrison Sterling, Irvin Joseph, Robert Joseph and Wilbert Joseph; and grandson, Titus Meads.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
