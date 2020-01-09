Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Morning Star Baptist Church
Highway 308
Labadieville, LA
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
New Morning Star Baptist Church
Highway 308
Labadieville, LA
Cecile Margaret Joseph Banks

Cecile Margaret Joseph Banks Obituary
Cecile Margaret Joseph Banks, 88, a native and resident of Labadieville, departed this life on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and resume on Saturday, Jan. 11, at New Morning Star Baptist Church, Highway 308 in Labadieville, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial in the church cemetery.

Cecile is survived by her daughters, Eva Lee Marshall-Brown, Geraldine Patterson and Virginia Bennett (Carol); sons, Robert Charles Meads and Harry Banks Jr.; stepson, Delerner Joseph Banks; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Banks Sr.; parents, Adam and Rebecca Joseph; sisters, Lucille Stirgus and Edna Joseph; brothers, Harrison Sterling, Irvin Joseph, Robert Joseph and Wilbert Joseph; and grandson, Titus Meads.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
