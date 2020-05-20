Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Viewing
Friday, May 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Cecile Norman Obituary
Cecile Norman, 71, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 10:02 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral services will be conducted at 11a.m. on Friday, May 22, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Seating will be limited - 25% seating capacity of chapel. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.

She is survived by her brother, Herman Norman; sisters, Joyce Stewart, Lena Clark, Etta Mae Smith (William), Sylvia and Mary Dell Simmons; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie, Jr. and Mildred Celestin Norman; brother, Edward Norman; and sister, Jacquline Volter.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 20 to May 21, 2020
