Cecile Norman, 71, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 10:02 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral services will be conducted at 11a.m. on Friday, May 22, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Seating will be limited - 25% seating capacity of chapel. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.
She is survived by her brother, Herman Norman; sisters, Joyce Stewart, Lena Clark, Etta Mae Smith (William), Sylvia and Mary Dell Simmons; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie, Jr. and Mildred Celestin Norman; brother, Edward Norman; and sister, Jacquline Volter.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 20 to May 21, 2020