Cecile W. Hymel Obituary
Cecile W. Hymel, 87, a native and resident of Vacherie, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home.

She is survived by her children, Gregory Hymel (Mona), David Hymel (Cindy), Cecile Vidrine (Jim) and Eileen Rome (George); grandchildren, Blaine Hymel (Kristen), Brandon Hymel, Christopher Hymel (Ashley), Caroline Blanchard (Christopher), Dr. Rene Vidrine (Katie), Rhea Vidrine, James Vidrine (Haley), Chandler Rome and Maria Rome; great-grandchildren, Hallie Hymel, Holden Hymel, Beau Blanchard, Camille Blanchard, Bennett Vidrine and Cameron Vidrine; and siblings, Mary Ann Borne, Elaine Legendre, Thomas Waguespack, Gerry Waguespack, Charles Waguespack, Barbara Wood and Wayne Waguespack.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Burchman Hymel; parents, Francis and Cecile Waguespack Sr.; and siblings, Francis Waguespack Jr., Shirley Waguespack, Albert Waguespack and Allen Waguespack.

A private visitation will be held for her immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Mary Bird Perkins, https://marybird.org/giving or St. Joseph Abbey, www.saintjosephabbey.com

Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
