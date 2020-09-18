Cecilia Leonard Richard
Thibodaux - Cecilia Leonard Richard, 92, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. A rosary will be said at 10:30 followed by the eulogy, with mass beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at a later date, as she requested her body be donated to science.
She is survived by her sisters, Sr. Anne Leonard, O'Carm, Lorraine Folse, Miriam Esteve, and brother Gerard Leonard and Meriam; children, Charles Richard and Romney, Louise Ledet and Jimmy, Clare Lagarde and Johnny, Daniel Richard and Monna, and Anne LeJeune and Brian; grandchildren, Brian Richard and Cathy, Gregory Richard and Karen, Eric Richard and Megan, Matthew Ledet and Ashlee, Sarah Daigle and Johnathon, John Berger, and Holly Cortez and Joel; step-grandchildren, Inga Baker and Andy, Alix O'Donnell, and Lindsey Boudreaux and Dustin; and great-grandchildren, Abby and Jake Richard, Hannah Richard and Ethan Hunter, Ben Richard, Adam, Josephine, Annie, and Dagny Ledet, Olivia, Clay, and Owen Daigle, Lorcan O'Donnell, Luca and McCoy Baker, Dakota Boudreaux.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert Richard; parents, Elvain and Bertha Gaubert Leonard, brothers Herman, Francis, and Donald Leonard, and sisters Sr. Bertha Leonard, O'Carm and Sr. Lucie Leonard, O'Carm.
Family was extremely important to Cecilia. She loved visits from family and friends. Her love for family life was demonstrated by her strong desire to make sure the needs of everyone around her were met. If she could not solve a problem, she would pray for a good outcome.
One of Cecilia's greatest joys in life was involving herself in activities that allowed her to help people. She did this by volunteering for many years in the office of St. Joseph Co-Cathedral and at the Good Samaritan Food Bank. She also helped countless people discover their precious family ties in her loving and tireless work at the Houma-Thibodaux Diocesan Historical Research Center. Genealogy was truly a passion in her life, and through her work in this field, she made many lasting friendships.
In her last days, Cecilia expressed her appreciation for the care she received in recent times from family, friends, and health care providers. In her own, often used words, she wanted to say to everyone, "Thank you EVER so much!"
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Sisters of Mount Carmel (PO Box 476, Lacombe, LA 70445) or your favorite charity
.