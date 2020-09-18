1/1
Cecilia Leonard Richard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecilia Leonard Richard
Thibodaux - Cecilia Leonard Richard, 92, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. A rosary will be said at 10:30 followed by the eulogy, with mass beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at a later date, as she requested her body be donated to science.
She is survived by her sisters, Sr. Anne Leonard, O'Carm, Lorraine Folse, Miriam Esteve, and brother Gerard Leonard and Meriam; children, Charles Richard and Romney, Louise Ledet and Jimmy, Clare Lagarde and Johnny, Daniel Richard and Monna, and Anne LeJeune and Brian; grandchildren, Brian Richard and Cathy, Gregory Richard and Karen, Eric Richard and Megan, Matthew Ledet and Ashlee, Sarah Daigle and Johnathon, John Berger, and Holly Cortez and Joel; step-grandchildren, Inga Baker and Andy, Alix O'Donnell, and Lindsey Boudreaux and Dustin; and great-grandchildren, Abby and Jake Richard, Hannah Richard and Ethan Hunter, Ben Richard, Adam, Josephine, Annie, and Dagny Ledet, Olivia, Clay, and Owen Daigle, Lorcan O'Donnell, Luca and McCoy Baker, Dakota Boudreaux.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert Richard; parents, Elvain and Bertha Gaubert Leonard, brothers Herman, Francis, and Donald Leonard, and sisters Sr. Bertha Leonard, O'Carm and Sr. Lucie Leonard, O'Carm.
Family was extremely important to Cecilia. She loved visits from family and friends. Her love for family life was demonstrated by her strong desire to make sure the needs of everyone around her were met. If she could not solve a problem, she would pray for a good outcome.
One of Cecilia's greatest joys in life was involving herself in activities that allowed her to help people. She did this by volunteering for many years in the office of St. Joseph Co-Cathedral and at the Good Samaritan Food Bank. She also helped countless people discover their precious family ties in her loving and tireless work at the Houma-Thibodaux Diocesan Historical Research Center. Genealogy was truly a passion in her life, and through her work in this field, she made many lasting friendships.
In her last days, Cecilia expressed her appreciation for the care she received in recent times from family, friends, and health care providers. In her own, often used words, she wanted to say to everyone, "Thank you EVER so much!"
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Sisters of Mount Carmel (PO Box 476, Lacombe, LA 70445) or your favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 18 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Rosary
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Co-Cathedral
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Co-Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved