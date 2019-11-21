Home

Carney Funeral Home
602 North Pierce Street
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-9789
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
New Rising Sun Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
New Rising Sun Baptist Church
230 St. Charles Street
Houma, LA
View Map
Cecily Tiana Brown


1991 - 2019
Cecily Tiana Brown Obituary
Celebration of Life for Cecily "Cess" Tiana Brown, age 27, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at New Rising Sun Baptist Church, 230 St. Charles Street in Houma. Rev. Kenneth Jackson, pastor.

The Rev. Mark Lewis will officiate the services.

Interment will follow in Gardens of Memories Cemetery in Gray.

Visitation will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the church until time of services.

Cecily was born on Friday, Dec. 6, 1991, to the blessed union of Steve Morgan Sr. and Faye Barrow Morgan in Houma. She attained her primary and secondary education in the schools of Terrebonne Parish. After graduating from high school, she went on to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Fletcher Community College.

On July 20, 2013, she married the love of her life, Antonual Brown Jr., prior to her relocation to Houston. She worked as a sales rep at Dillard's Department Store for many years. Being an entrepreneur at heart, she was also self-employed as a cosmetic distributor.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Ben Morgan III; and her maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Audrey Barrow; and her aunt and uncles, Kendra Morgan, Ronald Morgan and Donald Barrow.

The Lord transitioned Cecily to eternal peace and rest on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Houston, Texas, with her family at her side.

Cecily's passing has left a void but her memory will forever embrace our hearts who include her husband, Antonual Brown Jr. of Gray; her parents, Steve, and Faye Barrow Morgan Sr., both of Thibodaux; her brother and his wife, Drs. Steve and Chante' Morgan Jr. and their son, Jeremiah, all of Cleveland, Ohio; her paternal grandmother, Mary Morgan of Gray; her father and mother-in-law, Antonual, Brown and Sandra Brown Sr. both of Gray; her aunts and uncles, Oliver and Jacqueline Holmes Sr. (godparents), Leonard Barrow Sr. and Deborah (Norris) Jones, all of Gray; David Barrow of Thibodaux; and Michael Barrow of Irving, Texas; her brother and sister-in-law, Antwine Brown of Gray; and Chancika Watts of Houston, Texas; three godchildren, Anzeo Holmes, Christopher Wellington and Chase Wellington; and other cousins, relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Carney Funeral Home, 602 N. Pierce St., New Iberia, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
