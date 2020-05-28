Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
Graveside service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM
First Israel Baptist Church
Belle Rose, LA
Cedric Sims Obituary
Cedric "Diggem" Sims, 60, native of Belle Rose and resident of Donaldsonville, departed this life on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Visitation from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday May 29, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Donaldsonville. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, at First Israel Baptist Church in Belle Rose.

He is survived by his wife, Lillie Sims; daughter, Tiffany Wilson (Samuel); brothers, Perry Sims (Frances), Clyde Sims, Derrick Sims (Tammy), Rev. Jerome Ausbrooks (Frederica), Peter Ausbrooks (Sandra) and Paul Ausbrooks (Noel); sisters, Jarvon Sims (Tyrone) and Sue Ausbrooks (Durand); mother and father-in-law; five sister-in-laws; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Mildred Sims; sister, Claudnetta Sims; and brother, Gerard Sims.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2020
