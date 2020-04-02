|
Celestine A. Joseph, age 81, affectionately known as Celeste, was born on December 12, 1938, in Klotzville, LA departed this life on March 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Howard, Sr. and Enola Dominique.
Celestine was the mother of Yvette Linson (Collis), Jeffery, Sr., (Alicia), Rhonda, Sr. and Khayree Joseph (Letonia); grandmother of 13; great-grandmother of 10; and godmother of two.
She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She worked for many years as a CNA.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Howard, Jr., Edward, Doris Dominique; and her daughter Yvette Linson.
Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 4, with a viewing from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1 in Napoleonville. Family request all wear face mask. Interment private.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020