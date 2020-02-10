Houma Today Obituaries
Celina Pinell Obituary
Celina Pinell, age 93, a native of Point Aux Chenes and resident of Montegut, passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut. Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. at the church, with burial in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her children and their spouses; Luby P. Pinell, and companion Gerri, Betty Prosperie, Ernie Pinell wife Marlene, and Belinda Prosperie, husband Tony; and her 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; nine great- great-grandchildren; six great- great-great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Luby A. Pinell; sons, Mickey and Rickey and wife Mitiz; grandson, Roy Whipple; and companion, James Babin.

She enjoyed gardening and living off the land.

The family would like to extend a big thank you to Barbara Bruce for taking such good care of their mom.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
