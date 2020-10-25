Cerita F. LeBlanc

Raceland - Cerita F. LeBlanc, 89 a native and resident of Raceland, La. passed away on October 20, 2020 with her loving family at her side not covid related.

Visitation will be Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Falgout Funeral Homes from 8:30am until 10:30am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am at St. Mary's Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Cerita is survived by her husband of 70 years Bolton J. LeBlanc, Jr.; son, Arthur J. LeBlanc (Martha); grandchild, Shannon Rodrigue (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Kayla and Erika Rodrigue; step-great-grandchildren, Chad Blake Garcia, Ronni Lynn Tabora and Savanna Faye Tabora; brothers, Ivy P. Foret and Pierre B. Foret, Jr.; godchildren, Wendell LeBlanc, Delores Touchton and Patrice Arcement.

Cerita was preceded in death by her parents, Pierre Benny Foret,Sr. and Ella Babin Foret; grandchild, Noel Marie LeBlanc; brothers, Louis "Oville" Foret, Joseph "Rhine" Foret and Paul O. Foret; special nephew, John G. Foret.

Cerita was a member of the Marine Corps Auxiliary and the Ladies Altar Society. She volunteered in her younger days at Raceland Manor and enjoyed crocheting. Cerita loved her family and was devoted to the Blessed Mother.

A special thank you to Karen Foret and Betty Foret, her caregivers who showed her love, care and compassion also, Johanna Le with Thibodaux Regional Home Healthcare and Journey Hospice.

In Lieu of flowers donations are preferred to St. Mary's Church.



