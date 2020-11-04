Chad Anthony Fournier

Lockport - Chad Anthony Fournier, Sr., 49, a native of Houma and a resident of Lockport, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 am on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Resurrection Memorial Park Cemetery, Raceland, LA.

He is survived by his wife, Karen M. Fournier; sons, Chad Fournier, Jr. and Tailor Fournier; step sons, Joshua Martin and Justin Martin; step daughter, Kimberly Darda (Innerce); step grandchildren, Jayden and Avelia, father, Ray C. Fournier (Becky); and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by his mother, Rosanna Hebert; maternal grandparents, Faye and Gilbert Hebert and paternal grandparents, Glynn and Enola Fournier.

Chad was a bull rider, tournament fisherman and he enjoyed NASCAR.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



