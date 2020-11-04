1/1
Chad Anthony Fournier
Lockport - Chad Anthony Fournier, Sr., 49, a native of Houma and a resident of Lockport, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 am on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Resurrection Memorial Park Cemetery, Raceland, LA.
He is survived by his wife, Karen M. Fournier; sons, Chad Fournier, Jr. and Tailor Fournier; step sons, Joshua Martin and Justin Martin; step daughter, Kimberly Darda (Innerce); step grandchildren, Jayden and Avelia, father, Ray C. Fournier (Becky); and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by his mother, Rosanna Hebert; maternal grandparents, Faye and Gilbert Hebert and paternal grandparents, Glynn and Enola Fournier.
Chad was a bull rider, tournament fisherman and he enjoyed NASCAR.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
