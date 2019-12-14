Home

Chad Joseph Rodrigue

Chad Joseph Rodrigue Obituary
Chad Joseph Rodrigue, a resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the age of 35.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Thibodaux from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

He is survived by his mother, Lottie Ordoyne Landry and step-father, Troy "Tee" Landry; son, Rylan Rodrigue; daughter, Calli Rodrigue; brother, Troy Anthony Rodrigue; and grandparents, Ken and Wanda Rodrigue.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Rodrigue, and grandparents, Albert and Marie Ordoyne.

Chad was a wonderful loving father, a great friend and a great son. He loved riding dirt bikes. He was a Heavy Machine Operator. He picked up his skills of operating equipment from his dad and grandfather. He was loved by so many family members and was always kind. He will be greatly missed.

Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
