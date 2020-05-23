|
|
Chad Michael Bourgeois, 39, a native of Kraemer and resident of Thibodaux, passed away unexpectedly the morning of May 20, 2020.
Chad adored his wife and children, unconditionally loved his family and friends and gave of himself without question. He loved spending time with his family, watching Saints football, joking around with his friends and fishing. He was a piping designer at Sigma Engineers and Constructors, where his work family was very special to him.
Chad is survived by his wife, Traci; son, Trey; and daughter, Alli; his mother, Branda Bourgeois; his sister, Tammy and spouse, Gretchen; his mother-in-law, Ellen Naquin and companion Joseph Shriner; his brother-in-law, Jamie Naquin and spouse, Heidi; his sister-in-law, Angie Thibodaux and spouse, Josh; nephews, Sawyer, Bryce and Jayce; Godchild, Madyson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raynard J. Bourgeois; his brother, Russ J. Bourgeois, his grandparents, Marion and Antoine Cortez and Edward and Cecile Bourgeois; his father-in-law, Marty J. Naquin; and his aunt, Angela Cortez.
Services will be held on Thursday, May 28, at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the St. Lawrence the Martyr Cemetery in Kraemer.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 25, 2020