Chad Phillip Rozands
Chad Phillip Rozands
Houma - Chad Phillip Rozands, 40, a native and resident of Houma, became our protective angel on November 20, 2020.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday November 27, 2020; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Falgout Funeral Home in Houma, La.
He is survived by his parents Charlton "Pete" and June Rozands, his brothers Cooper, and Petey (Kristie). Nephews Charley and Cullen and his Niece Caroline.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Alvin and Bernice Bergeron, and Sheriff Charlton P. and Eula Mae Rozands.
Chad will be miss by all. Cullen said, "he was a sweet and loving guy." Caroline said, "Chad was not only an Uncle, but he was like having another brother around." His Godchild Charley said "there will never be another Chad. He was a character and a one-of-a-kind guy." We will all forever miss the daily "whatcha doing" phone calls. Take care baby brother, We Love You!!
Falgout Funeral Homes entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
