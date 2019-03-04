|
Chai Josef Chapman Sr., 42, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 6775 W. Park Ave. in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Chai Chapman Jr., Emery and Malachi Imbott; daughter, Kyante' Brumfield; mother, Mary Chapman Clay; companion, Ashley Imbott; brothers, Jamal, Joshua and Leo Chapman, and Joseph Bellow Jr.; sisters, Jody, Farrah and Danielle Bellow; grandmother, Sarah Ruffin Chapman; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Bellow Sr.; stepfather, Elroy Clay; and grandparents, the Rev. Cyreal Chapman and Mr. and Mrs. Jarvis Bellow.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019