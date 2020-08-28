Channin Deon Thomas died on Aug. 19, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 29, at Halfway Cemetery in Gray.



Channin is survived by his parents, Curtisha Lagarde and Shannon Thomas; maternal grandparents, Curtis and Charlotte Lagarde; maternal-great grandmothers, Thelma Ingram and Carrie Lewis; paternal grandparents, Willie and Judy Wright; aunts, Charnena Coleman and Curtaja Lagarde; uncles, Curtez Coleman and Curtis Lagarde, Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles and family.



He is preceded in death by his great-aunt Marvella S. Bennett and great-grandfather, Louis Lagarde



Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in charge of service.





