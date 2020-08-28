1/1
Channin Deon Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Channin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Channin Deon Thomas died on Aug. 19, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 29, at Halfway Cemetery in Gray.

Channin is survived by his parents, Curtisha Lagarde and Shannon Thomas; maternal grandparents, Curtis and Charlotte Lagarde; maternal-great grandmothers, Thelma Ingram and Carrie Lewis; paternal grandparents, Willie and Judy Wright; aunts, Charnena Coleman and Curtaja Lagarde; uncles, Curtez Coleman and Curtis Lagarde, Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles and family.

He is preceded in death by his great-aunt Marvella S. Bennett and great-grandfather, Louis Lagarde

Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in charge of service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home
617 BOND STREET
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-6934
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved