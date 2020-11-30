Channon Bourgeois

Thibodaux - Channon Joseph Bourgeois, 48, died Friday, November 27, 2020. Born December 15, 1971, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Private Services to be held.

He is survived by his mother, Phillis Bonvillain Bourgeois; brother, Scott Bourgeois (Leslie); niece, Amber Bourgeois; nephews, Chase Hale, Shawn Bourgeois (Lindsay); great nieces, Clarke Bourgeois and Arya Bourgeois; six aunts and four uncles.

He is preceded in death by his father, James "Jimmy" Bourgeois; four aunts and three uncles.

He enjoyed mechanic work and helping people. Channon's final act was to give the gift of life through organ donation.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



