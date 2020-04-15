|
|
Charlene Ann Griffin, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Cut Off, was received into the hands of our Heavenly Father on April 13, 2020, age 69. She was born on July 3, 1950.
Private services will be held.
She is survived by her daughter, Callie Griffin; brothers Larris (Brenda) Griffin and Glenn Griffin; and nephews and niece Troy, Ronnie and Derek Griffin and Ashley Griffin.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul L. Griffin Jr. and Louise Marcella (LaLa) Guidry Griffin; paternal grandparents Paul L Griffin Sr. and Norcellia Guidry Griffin; and maternal grandparents Ellis Guidry and Melodia Autin Guidry.
She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Cut Off, and taught CCD religion classes for many years. An avid helper/organizer for the Cut Off Youth Center, and captain, board member and past Queen of the Krewe of Nereids and gave of her time in many other organizations. A true servant at heart, she will be missed by many loved ones.
Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020