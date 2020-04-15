Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene Ann Griffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene Ann Griffin Obituary
Charlene Ann Griffin, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Cut Off, was received into the hands of our Heavenly Father on April 13, 2020, age 69. She was born on July 3, 1950.

Private services will be held.

She is survived by her daughter, Callie Griffin; brothers Larris (Brenda) Griffin and Glenn Griffin; and nephews and niece Troy, Ronnie and Derek Griffin and Ashley Griffin.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul L. Griffin Jr. and Louise Marcella (LaLa) Guidry Griffin; paternal grandparents Paul L Griffin Sr. and Norcellia Guidry Griffin; and maternal grandparents Ellis Guidry and Melodia Autin Guidry.

She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Cut Off, and taught CCD religion classes for many years. An avid helper/organizer for the Cut Off Youth Center, and captain, board member and past Queen of the Krewe of Nereids and gave of her time in many other organizations. A true servant at heart, she will be missed by many loved ones.

Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -