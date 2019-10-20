|
|
Charlene Ann Moore-Hite, affectionately known as "Mama Char," died peacefully on Oct. 10, 2019 in Houma. She lived life to the fullest for 71 years. Charlene was born on Dec. 19, 1947 in New Orleans to Charlie and Olga Oubre-Moore. She was a lifelong resident of Houma.
Charlene was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, friend and dedicated Social Service worker. Charlene was known as a Community Liaison to many, and was proud to serve any and all with her resourceful abilities. If she did not know, she linked you with someone who did. As a retiree with the State of Louisiana, Office of Community Services, she served numerous families and their children as her own. She also served on a committee for Terrebonne Parish School District, the board for YWCA and volunteered for the Louis Infant Center. She had a profound faith and love for her church, St. Lucy Catholic Church, which she helped to reopen through her time and dedication. She also served as past Grand Lady of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary. She was a past board member for the Haven, the NAACP, and Trustee for the United Way. She was a current member of the Krewe of Cleopatra. Her love for family and traveling were infinite.
Charlene is survived by her children, Todd Hartman, Sr., and wife Jadi of Thibodaux, Chanda Hartman and husband Clifton of Los Angeles and Kristen Robinson and husband Javine of Houma; co-daughter Tara Jenkins and husband Horace; grandchildren Danielle Hartman, Tierra Howard, Todd Hartman, Jr., Trenton Hartman, DeCarlos Hartman, Jada Fitch, Aubrey Folse, Ty'teanna Calloway, Angelay Martin, Tristian Hartman and Karsen Nolan; co-grandchildren Kennedy and Chase Jenkins; great-grandchildren Dominic, Ala'jia, Gabrielle, Cierra, Keith, Jevonta, Royal, Kamron, Kolbie, Khyren, Kenyen, MaKenzie, Daniel, Taylee, Tayler and Tyree; brother Cordell Moore; sisters Lyletha Moore-Howard, Gayle Moore-Westley, Bernadette Smith and Bonita White; godmother Regina Octave; and a devoted friend and surrogate daughter, Stacy Cradeur.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Moore and Olga Oubre-Moore; grandson Javine Terrel Robinson, Jr.; and great grandson Deantae Rhines.
A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 1220 Aycock St. in Houma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Francis No. 2 Cemetery.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019