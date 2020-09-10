Charlene Boudreaux Hebert, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center. Charlene was a native of Dularge and a resident of Houma.



Charlene is survived by her husband of 50 years, Terry Hebert; son, Coby Hebert and wife Angela Hebert; daughter, Teri Hebert; grandchildren, Chas and Megan; great-grandson, Ethan; and brother, Michael Boudreaux.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Madora Boudreaux; and siblings, Roy Boudreaux Jr., Betty Rainwater, and Dorothy Anderson.



Charlene was a loving wife to her husband and adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandson. She worked in banking with 30 years of service. She loved Mardi Gras and was a member of Krewe of Aphrodite and loved music and dancing.



Service will be announced at a later date.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





