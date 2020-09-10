1/1
Charlene Boudreaux Hebert
1950 - 2020
Charlene Boudreaux Hebert, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center. Charlene was a native of Dularge and a resident of Houma.

Charlene is survived by her husband of 50 years, Terry Hebert; son, Coby Hebert and wife Angela Hebert; daughter, Teri Hebert; grandchildren, Chas and Megan; great-grandson, Ethan; and brother, Michael Boudreaux.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Madora Boudreaux; and siblings, Roy Boudreaux Jr., Betty Rainwater, and Dorothy Anderson.

Charlene was a loving wife to her husband and adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandson. She worked in banking with 30 years of service. She loved Mardi Gras and was a member of Krewe of Aphrodite and loved music and dancing.

Service will be announced at a later date.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

September 10, 2020
Terry our prayers are with you and your family.
Joey and Patricia Benoit
Friend
September 10, 2020
Terry and family. My sincerest condolences to you and the family at this sad time. I remember Charlene being such a wonderful person. Always kind and sweet. May she rest in God's perfect peace. Thoughts and prayers are with yall at this time. God Bless
Liz Bonvillain
Friend
September 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of a wonderful person. I met Charlene at Houma Jr. High School. We met again later when our kids played sports together at Terrebonne High and we joined the Booster Club together. She was a great friend who suffered way too much. She was always happy with a smile on her face. We Rest In Peace Charlene. We love you.
Kathy LeCompte
Friend
September 9, 2020
She was a great friend. Wonderful Mother and Wife. I will miss my friend.
Nadine Deroche
Friend
September 9, 2020
She was a brave women who fought illness and pain for years. May God comfort her and her family Rest In Peace Charlene. You were admired and loved.
Barbara Voisin
Friend
September 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Terri Theriot
Friend
