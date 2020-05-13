|
|
Charlene E. Pellegrin, 63, of Houma, passed away on May 9, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Moises Martinez; son, James J. Pellegrin Jr. (Chelsea); daughters, Samantha Bourg (Martin), Jamie Pellegrin, Tresha Bellanger (Kevin), and Kimberly Pellegrin; brothers, Robert Theriot, Elward Theriot, and Carroll Belanger; sisters, Lisa Johnson; 9 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Pellegrin Sr.; parents, Harold Belanger and Theresa Breaux; and sister, Barbra Dehart.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 13 to May 14, 2020