Charlene E. Pellegrin Obituary
Charlene E. Pellegrin, 63, of Houma, passed away on May 9, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Moises Martinez; son, James J. Pellegrin Jr. (Chelsea); daughters, Samantha Bourg (Martin), Jamie Pellegrin, Tresha Bellanger (Kevin), and Kimberly Pellegrin; brothers, Robert Theriot, Elward Theriot, and Carroll Belanger; sisters, Lisa Johnson; 9 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Pellegrin Sr.; parents, Harold Belanger and Theresa Breaux; and sister, Barbra Dehart.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 13 to May 14, 2020
