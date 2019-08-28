Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Charles A. Duet Jr. Obituary
Charles A. Duet Jr., 81, a native and resident of Schriever, passed away on Aug. 26, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, Aug. 30 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Avenue in Gray. Religious service will take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at a later date.

Charles is survived by his wife, Ellen Theriot Duet; daughters, Lisa Filardo (Kenneth) and Mona Roberts (Joseph); sisters, Anna Mae Banowetz (Donald), Betty Melancon and Iris Bergeron (Kenneth); grandchildren, Ashley Wood (Mike), Celeste Roberts (Timmy), Kristen Roberts and Anne Roberts; and great-grandchildren, Connor and Luke Wood.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles A. Duet Sr. and Aimee W. Duet; daughter, Celeste Duet; brother, David Duet; brother-in-law, Kenneth Melancon; sister-in-law, Virginia Duet; and grandson, Brandon Filardo.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
