Charles A. Lasseigne Jr.
"For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us." Romans 8:18.

Charles A. Lasseigne Jr., 64, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on July 9, 2020, due to complications from long illness. A memorial mass in honor of his memory will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 17, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. A private interment at St. Joseph Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Charles was born in Shreveport, La., on July 8, 1956, to Charles "C. Alan" Lasseigne and Janis Meyer Lasseigne. Soon after his birth, the family moved to Thibodaux, the hometown of his mother.

Charles is survived by his siblings, Christine "Chris" Lasseigne Crow (Brian) of Gonzales; David "Glenn" Lasseigne (Elizabeth "Liz" Levin) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Jan Lasseigne Heath of Coleman, Texas; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Katzman of Baton Rouge; Suzanne Lasseigne (fiancé Austin Bryant) of Virginia Beach; Nicole Heath Bender (Bryce) of Grapevine, Texas; Gary A. Heath (Krista Phillips) of Abilene, Texas; and Jason D. Lasseigne (Nicole Velez) of Virginia Beach; his great-nephews and niece Grayson A. and Kenna Dee Heath, Niko D. Lasseigne, and Brooks W. Bender; and uncle, John A. Meyer of Thibodaux.

He was preceded in death by his father C. Alan Lasseigne; mother, Janis Meyer Lasseigne; and brother-in-law, William D. Heath.

Any memorial donations may be made to the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department or to Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
