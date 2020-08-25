1/1
Charles Adams
Charles "Charlie" Adams, 63, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport. Burial will be at Holy Savior Cemetery.

He is survived by his companion, Mary Davidson; sons, Dillon Adams and Jesse Adams (Regina); stepsons, Christopher Ranes and Beau Ranes; grandchildren, Dexter Ranes, Kadyn, Kaylee, Kensley and Karly Adams; brother, Patrick Adams (Carolyn); and sister, Mona Guidry (Alan).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Adams and Iona Pitre Adams.

Charlie enjoyed coaching baseball where he was known as "Coach Charlie", he was a master woodworker and fisherman. He was a loving father, companion, brother and grandfather.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
