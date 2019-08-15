|
Charles "Charlie" Adams Jr., 67, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Charles is survived by his wife of 42 years, Arlene Portier Adams; son Chet Adams and granddaughter Aubrey Adams.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Adams Sr. and Dorothy Mae Adams; sister Connie Chiasson; grandparents Gertie and August Adams and Doris and John Young; nephews Corey Adams and Don Lasseigne; father- and mother-in-law, Delvin Portier Sr. and Verna Portier; sister-in-law Marion Rodrigue; and numerous uncles, nieces, brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Charlie was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 30 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and the . He was a lifetime member of the Thibodaux Fire Company No. 1. He served as Vice-President and board member of the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department. He was the recipient of the Francis Prejeant Memorial Award for loyalty and dedication to Thibodaux Fire Company No. 1 in 1996. He was recognized for outstanding leadership to Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department in 2014 as Honorary Fire Chief.
He was a dedicated and loving husband to his wife, a buddy to his son and adored granddaughter "Aubedo."
"Cuz" and his family share special memories and a close bond with his many downtown friends.
Special thanks to Thibodaux Regional Rehabilitation staff and the staff of Journey Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in his loving memory.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019