St Hilary of Poitiers Church
333 Twin Oaks Dr
Raceland, LA 70394
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church
Charles Bourg Obituary
Charles "Chunky" Anthony Bourg, Sr., a native of Lockport and resident of Gray, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, age 77.

Visitation will be held at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 9 from 9 a.m. until service time. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m.

He is survived by his children, Charles Bourg II (Carmel), Christopher Bourg, and Cherie Bourg Caine (Benjamin); 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Raleigh Bourg, Sr. and sister, Marilyn Bourg Moore.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Hadaway Bourg; parents, Sydney Bourg, Sr. and Emily Adams Bourg; brothers, Sydney Bourg Jr., Robert "BBY" Bourg and sister, Carolyn Bourg Fitch.

Charles served as a medic in the US Army. He also served as a Eucharistic minister at St. Louis Church. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Apr. 6, 2019
