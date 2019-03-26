Charles Carey Spence, MD, age 91, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Charles was a native of Ellisville, Miss., and a resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral 2019. Burial will follow in Bayou Black Cemetery.



Charlie is survived by his wife of 25 years, Garnett Griffin Spence; sons, Charles Carey Spence Jr, and wife Cindy, Mark Edward Spence and wife Monee' and Philip Allen Spence; daughters, Elizabeth Spence Watkins and husband Bill Watkins, Sharon Spence Boudreaux and husband David Boudreaux, and Mary Spence; daughter-in-law, Kim Ste. Marie Spence; stepchildren, Sharon Miller and husband Joe, Lynn Rogers, and Kathy Zubatuk; grandchildren, Ashli Spence Bernard, Erin Watkins Klingman, Sarah Watkins Triplett, Katherine Watkins Champagne, Leah Watkins Orgeron, Kristen Spence, Matthew Spence, Wendy Faucheaux Dolan, Lauren Faucheaux Whatley, Morgan Spence, Lindsey Spence, Harry Orgeron, Blair Orgeron, Allison Spence King and Jeffrey Spence, who affectionately called him DeDe.

He is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Janie Lang and husband Bud; and beloved dog, Sassy.



Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Sr. and Marguerite Spence; sons, Harry Clark Spence and David Simpson Spence; stepson, David Zubatuk; Charles's children's mother, Gloria Jolly Spence; brothers, Harry B. Spence Jr., and William G. Spence; and sisters, Mary Agnes Maily, Annette Brown and Margaret Moran.



Charlie was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending quality time with them. Charlie was an LSU Medical School graduate 1953 and opened his practice in Houma in June of 1958. He was the 17th doctor in Houma and cared for his community until his retirement in 1998. He served as the Chief of Staff for the Terrebonne General Hospital in 1972. He was also the medical director for Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. After his retirement he continued to serve his community by volunteering with Hospice and Terrebonne/Lafourche Right to Life.



He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and was a beekeeper. Overall, Charlie had a big heart and was very compassionate with his patients. Charlie was a parishioner of St. Anthony and St. Francis and served as a Eucharistic minister. Charlie was a WWII veteran serving in the United States Navy. Charlie leaves a beautiful legacy behind and is now at rest in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all the community.



The Spence family would like to thank Terrebonne General Medical Center Staff, Dr. Dickie Haydel, Dr. Scott Haydel, Patti Voss with Haydel Memorial Hospice and all the caretakers with the Home Instead Group.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regional Military Museum of Houma, The Haven, or the Bayou Land YMCA.



