Charles "Bradley" Cinnater, age 56, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Bradley was a native of Columbia, S.C. and a longtime resident of Houma.
There will be a visitation at Grace Lutheran Church on Friday, Sept. 18, beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Mask and social distancing are encouraged.
Bradley is survived by his wife, Dana Christine Rodgers Cinnater; sons, Oliver Jacob Cinnater and Brandon Patrick Cinnater; step-children, Connor James Guidry, Taylor Margaret Benton, Madison Elizabeth Guidry, and Alaina Lynn Brunet; parents, Ray Cinnater, M.D. and Clare Lynn Gandolfo Cinnater; brothers, John Kevin Cinnater Sr.; and sisters, Laura Clare Johnston and Anne Marie Naquin.
Bradley was born Nov. 24, 1963 in Columbia, S.C. He and his family moved to Houma and resided there since 1967. Bradley was a graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School, class of 1981, followed with a bachelor's degree from Nicholls State University in General Business, 1997. He then studied at Southern University Law Center, earning a Juris Doctorate in 1991. He was a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association, and served on various federal and state Courts of Appeal thereafter. Professionally, he enjoyed being appointed to represent minors and those not capable of affording quality legal representation and following these cases to the end. pro bono if necessary. One such case resulted in Mr. Cinnater being named the first CASA angel in 2003, an honor he held dear throughout his career.
Bradley loved cooking for his family and friends, especially the wild game and fish that our bountiful state provides. He also enjoyed hunting for ducks and wild game at the Dog Pound on Lost Lake in Terrebonne Parish and deer at the Choctaw Hill in Bienville Parish and the Big "R" Ranch in Carriere, Miss. all with the best friends and family ever.
Special thanks to Dr. Jules St. Martin Dupont, Jr., Nancy Faucheaux, N.P., the former IMA of Houma, Dr. Ernest Quinten, Dr. Richard Haydel, Patti Voss, R.N., The Haydel Memorial Hospice and all other health care workers for their friendship and compassion during the treatment of Mr. Cinnater.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Charles Bradley Cinnater to the American Cancer Society
for Melanoma Research.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.