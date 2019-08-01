Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home
4511 West Park
Gray, LA
Charles Feazel


1973 - 2019
Charles Feazel Obituary
Charles Feazel, 46, of Schriever, passed away on July 26, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Samart Funeral Home of Gray, 4511 West Park in Houma.

He is survived by his wife, Lesa Feazell; son, Charles T. Feazel; daughter, Brittny Feazel; sisters, Diana Lofton and Caitlyn Feazel; brother-in-law, Ronald Grant; and biological father, Robert Feazel.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Stephanie Thorton; father, Jerry Thornton; and brother-in-laws, Timothy and Kevin Kelly.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to B & L Bullies and Broken Hearts Rescue.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
