Charles Foret Sr., 87, a native and resident of Gheens passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Visitation will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Gheens on Tuesday, April 16 from 9 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Hilary Cemetery.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ruth L. Foret; sons, Charles (Priscilla) Foret, Jr and Bart (Tammy) Foret; daughters, Vicki F. (Randy) Guillot, Carla F. (Todd) Dufrene and Nicole F. (Paul) Babin; grandchildren, Benji, Bambi, Brady, Jonathan, Jannie, Josie, Toby, Tori and Tayla; 18 great-grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Lottie Foret; sisters, Jane Dominique and Marion Chauvin; grandson, Cody Dufrene.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019