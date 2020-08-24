1/1
Charles Jackson Coleman, 69, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 11:50 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Marie Randolph Coleman; son, Tyrone Randolph (Carlene); daughters, Tamera Spencer (Melvin) and Kevinisha Castle (Jonathan, Sr.); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Falton and Bernie Howard; sisters, Brenda Howard and Alma Baker; and numeorus other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albany Jackson and Earline Coleman Howard; and siblings, Joseph Coleman, Elmo, Jonas, James, Freddy, Roland, Lionel, Warren and Earline
Howard.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.


Published in Houma Today from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
