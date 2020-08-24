Charles Jackson Coleman, 69, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 11:50 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma.



He is survived by his wife, Joyce Marie Randolph Coleman; son, Tyrone Randolph (Carlene); daughters, Tamera Spencer (Melvin) and Kevinisha Castle (Jonathan, Sr.); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Falton and Bernie Howard; sisters, Brenda Howard and Alma Baker; and numeorus other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Albany Jackson and Earline Coleman Howard; and siblings, Joseph Coleman, Elmo, Jonas, James, Freddy, Roland, Lionel, Warren and Earline

Howard.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.





