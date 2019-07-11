Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
8:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Virginia Baptist Church
Ewellville, LA
Charles Johnson Obituary
Charles "Bad Bill" Johnson, 70, a native of Belle Rose and a resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge.
Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, and from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Virginia Baptist Church in Ewellville. Burial in the church cemetery.

Charles is survived by his wife, Zanda Johnson; mother, Eula Mae Jones; stepfather, Sam Jones; son, Jemone Johnson (Keisha); daughters, Carla, Crystal and Sharday Johnson; brothers, Darryl (Patricia), Ronnie (Yvonne) and Reginald Simon and Jeffrey (Yolanda) and Derrick (Cheryl) Jones; sister, Shirley Taylor; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his father, Ernest Johnson; and one sister.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 11 to July 12, 2019
