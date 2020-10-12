Charles Joseph Jarreau, Sr.

New Roads - Charles Joseph Jarreau, Sr., 75, a native of New Roads, La and resident of Cut Off passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

A visistation will take place at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm. A service will be held in the parlor beginning at 12 noon with procession following to his burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Larose.

Mr Charles is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gloria V. Jarreau; sons, Billy Jarreau and wife Marilyn, Chad Jarreau and wife Penny; daughter, Daphne Adams and husband Damien; grandchildren; Jenny Siciliano (Chris), Amanda Osorio (Adolfo), Billy Jarreau Jr. (fiance' Brittany), Tommy Jones (Angelle), Chelsey Terrebonne (Dillon), Ashley Jarreau (comp. Nate) Bree Adams, Brittany Adams, and Bryce Adams, 9 great grandchildren with one on the way, brothers, Donald Jarreau, Michael Jarreau (Patricia), and Wilfred Jarreau (Anita), and, sisters; Marie Webre (Curtis), Peggy Webre (Kenny), and Patricia Major.

Mr. Jarreau was preceded in death by his son; Charles Joseph Jarreau, Jr., and Gary Jarreau and daughter; Deirdre Jarreau, parents; Kearney and Yvonne Jarreau, brother; Jimmy Jarreau, brother in law; Alex Major.

Mr. Charles was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.



