1/1
Charles Joseph Jarreau Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Joseph Jarreau, Sr.
New Roads - Charles Joseph Jarreau, Sr., 75, a native of New Roads, La and resident of Cut Off passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
A visistation will take place at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm. A service will be held in the parlor beginning at 12 noon with procession following to his burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Larose.
Mr Charles is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gloria V. Jarreau; sons, Billy Jarreau and wife Marilyn, Chad Jarreau and wife Penny; daughter, Daphne Adams and husband Damien; grandchildren; Jenny Siciliano (Chris), Amanda Osorio (Adolfo), Billy Jarreau Jr. (fiance' Brittany), Tommy Jones (Angelle), Chelsey Terrebonne (Dillon), Ashley Jarreau (comp. Nate) Bree Adams, Brittany Adams, and Bryce Adams, 9 great grandchildren with one on the way, brothers, Donald Jarreau, Michael Jarreau (Patricia), and Wilfred Jarreau (Anita), and, sisters; Marie Webre (Curtis), Peggy Webre (Kenny), and Patricia Major.
Mr. Jarreau was preceded in death by his son; Charles Joseph Jarreau, Jr., and Gary Jarreau and daughter; Deirdre Jarreau, parents; Kearney and Yvonne Jarreau, brother; Jimmy Jarreau, brother in law; Alex Major.
Mr. Charles was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved