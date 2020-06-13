Charles Joseph Toups Jr. "CJ" was born on November 1, 1958, and returned to his heavenly home on June 7, 2020.



He is survived by his sister, Loretta Ockman (Curtis); brothers, Gary Toups and Ronald Toups (Susan); sister-in-law, Mary Jane Toups; nine nieces and nephews; and 14 great-nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Joseph Toups Sr. and Erna Rita Robichaux Toups; and brother, Dale Toups Sr.



CJ was a born again Christian who loved Jesus, his Lord and Savior, and looked forward with great anticipation to His return; always concerned and praying for those who did not know Him as their personal Savior.



He was a talented artist who enjoyed photography and was a jack of all trades. He was an avid Saints fan, bargain hunter and loved shopping at Harbor Freight and building supply stores.



He loved his family and friends dearly and loved helping them however he could. He generously shared whatever he had and was thoughtful in his own very special way.



CJ was deeply loved and will be greatly missed in this life. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.







