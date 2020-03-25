Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hammond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Lamont Hammond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Lamont Hammond Obituary
Charles Lamont Hammond, 43, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away at 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Halfway Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughter, Destiney Hammond; father, Albert Harris Jr.; brother, Joshua Williams; and numerous other relative and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Emelda Hammond.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -