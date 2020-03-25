|
Charles Lamont Hammond, 43, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away at 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Halfway Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughter, Destiney Hammond; father, Albert Harris Jr.; brother, Joshua Williams; and numerous other relative and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Emelda Hammond.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020