Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Charles Le Jeune
Visitation
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Liturgy
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Charles Le Jeune Jr. Obituary
Charles Le Jeune Jr. passed away Sunday May 17, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a native of Raceland and a long-time resident of Houma.

Friends and family of Charles Le Jeune are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday May 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Liturgy of the Word will be held at 11 a.m. followed by a Christian burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Charles is survived by his wife of 24 years, Dinah LeBoeuf Le Jeune; daughters, Brandy Le Jeune, Brittany Le Jeune, Crystal Duplantis and fiancé James Barnes, Sherri and husband Louis Clark, and Stephanie Price; grandchildren, Andre'a Duplantis, Arianna Poche, Karlie Voisin and fiancé Justin Beard, Masion Duplantis and fiancé Trisha Dupre, Tyler Malbrough and Jayden Duplantis; great-grandchildren, Elijah Beard and Ezekiel Duplantis; brothers, Arthur Le Jeune Sr. and wife Debra, Gregory Le Jeune, Stephen Le Jeune; and sisters, Rhonda McIntire and Julie Le Jeune and fiancé Dennis Dufrene.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Jeannette Le Jeune.

Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and spoiling the grandchildren. He graduated from Nicholls State with a bachelor's degree in marketing and was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. He started out his life as a paper boy and worked his way up to general manager at the Daily Review in Morgan City where he spent 41 years. He loved gardening and was proud of his personal garden. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, and sports. He loved to umpire and was inducted into the Louisiana USSSA Hall of fame for umpiring. He was a dedicated board member, past Duke, and Captain of his float for the Krewe of Hercules. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for up to 75 family members and friends to be in attendance at the visitation and funeral Mass. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask when entering the funeral home. The family wants to thank everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 19 to May 20, 2020
