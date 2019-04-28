Charles Ray LeBlanc, age 90, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 25, 2019 and 3:14 a.m. He was a native of Dulac and a resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, April 29, 2019 beginning at 9 a.m. until a Liturgy of the Word at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Francis de Sales No. 2 Cemetery.



Charles is survived by his companion of 38 years, Mary Ann Duplantis Foret; daughters, Debra (Roland ) Parfait, and Suzette (Wayne Verdin) LeBlanc; Stepsons, Paul (Virgie) Foret, Richard (Robin) Foret, Randy Foret, Tommy (Sally) Foret, and Douglas (Meca) Foret; stepdaughters, Brenda (Mike) Sons, and Susan (Farley) Dennis; brother, Albert "Joe" (Sylvia) LeBlanc; sister, Florence (Gabby) Francis; and loved by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Ella Fanguy LeBlanc; son, Ray LeBlanc; stepson, Rene Foret; brother, Allen "Buzz" (Mary Jane) LeBlanc; sisters, Arizona (Garland) Richard, and Betty (Willis) Trosclair.



Charles was a parishioner of Annunziata Catholic Church. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.