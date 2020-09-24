Charles Lee 'Chuck' Arrington

Charles Lee 'Chuck' Arrington, 95, died on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was happy and well until his very last day. Charles was born in Kevil, Kentucky on March 27, 1925, the only child of 'Boots' Virgil and Lena Perkins Arrington. He was a longtime resident of Seattle, Washington and lived his last years in Thibodaux, Louisiana with his daughter, Marilyn Gonzalez and family.

Services will be held at Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home,1111 N. Aurora Ave. N. Seattle, WA 98117 on Saturday, September 26, 2020 with a visitation from 10:00 AM to funeral time at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

He is survived by his three children, daughter, Cheryl Dodson of Port Angeles, Washington, son, Paul Arrington, Sr and his wife, Joanne of Maupin, Oregon, daughter, Marilyn Gonzalez and her husband, Gilbert Sr. of Thibodaux, Louisiana; and half-sister, Betty Maxey of Paducah, Kentucky. He was Grandpa Chuck to his nine loving grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. His grandchildren are Lony Power, Jodi Ramey (Harry), Charlie Anderson (Roxie), Paul Arrington, Jr. (Sarah), Libra Bednarski (Heath), Vanessa Bassett (Andy), Almarie Cook, Gilbert Gonzalez, Jr. (Taylor) and Aaron Gonzalez (fiancé, Molly). He also gained a Thibodaux grandson, Ricardo Hernandez. He was a much-loved uncle to many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife of 68 years, Louise, and his extended family by marriage, Louise's parents and her siblings and spouses. Also preceding him in death was great granddaughter, Alexis and great-great granddaughter, Bella.

Charles spent his young life as a farm-boy in Kentucky and Missouri. He set out to see the world at a very young age and worked as a ranch-hand and hotel porter in places like New Mexico and Colorado and wherever his adventures took him. After Pearl Harbor, like many young men of that era, he joined the US Navy to serve his country during World War II. He was stationed in Bremerton, Washington and met the love of his life, Louise Morrison, who was a nurse at Harborview Hospital in Seattle. He was shipped out to the South Pacific and served as a gunner's mate on PT 126. After enemy action resulting in injury to Charles and his shipmates, he was sent back to Bremerton Naval Hospital. He never forgot Louise and contacted her upon his recovery and the 'rest was history' as he liked to say.

Louise and Charles were married on April 8, 1944 and spent 68 wonderful years together. He was welcomed by Louise's family in Alaska and he finally had the big family he had always wanted. He spent 47 years as a commercial salmon fisherman in Alaska and Washington. Hard work was nothing new to him and he loved all that was good about his fishing years; the beauty of the open ocean, the excitement of a big catch and the satisfaction of being the captain of his own ship. Generations of fisherman in SE Alaska remember the strong deep voice of Captain Chuck on the marine radio.

He was also a man of God. He loved his precious wife with all his heart and cherished his children and grandchildren. His sweet, kind nature touched all of his loved ones and all who met him. He was a humble person who gave his best to all and lived his life to the end in kindness, humility and gratitude for all of God's blessings. To the end, he greeted each morning rain or shine, with 'Looks like a beautiful day out there.' Thank you, Dad, Grandpa, Uncle, and Captain for showing us what goodness truly is and for seeing the beauty of each day.

Remembrances in honor of Charles 'Chuck' Arrington can be sent to the National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130.

Arrangements in the care of Ordoyne Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store