Charles Marion Cook, born April 17, 1937 in Anthony, Kansas passed away April 5, 2019 after a long illness in Houma.



A visitation in his honor will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11 from the Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with interment in Garden of Memories Cemetery.



Mr. Charles is survived by his loving wife, Martha Murphy Cook; his daughter, Charla Miller and husband Bradley of Michigan; adopted son, Alex Veatch and wife Jerri Jensen of Baton Rouge; adopted daughter, Anne Cook and husband Nathan Vooge of Utah; and brother, Dr. David L. Cook and wife Debbie of Bourg; grandsons, Zachary Dane Cook and Chad Miller; granddaughters, Kirsten and Kimberly Miller, Maya Cook and Luns Cook; and great-granddaughter, Chloe' Cook.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jon Dane Cook; parents, Marion LeRoy Cook and LaRoyce McCary Cook; brother, Jack Cook; and grandparents, Earl Cook, Edith Smith Cook, Clarence McCary and Hazel Martin McCary.



Charles graduated from Terrebonne High School in 1955, attended college at Nichols and Southwestern and worked for over 30 years at Union Oil of California. After an early retirement, he joined Patterson Real Estate as a realtor and Cajun Tours as an occasional tour guide.



Charles was best known as an avid antique bottle collector, excavating for bottles throughout the state. His knowledge of antique bottles and how to find them was known throughout the country. He was also a genealogist and amassed a very thorough family history.



Charles was also known for his dry and sometimes silly sense of humor, his loyalty to friends and family and his goodness towards those he loved. Those memories will be forever with us.



Heartfelt thanks are extended by the family to the caring folks at The Oaks, Haydel Hospice and First United Methodist Church for their support throughout his long illness.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019