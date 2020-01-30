Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Charles Michael Ellis Obituary
Charles Michael "Mike" Ellis, 71, resident of Gray, passed away on Jan. 27, 2020. He was born on May 5, 1948, in Aurora, Mo.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. until service time for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Samart Funeral Home 4511 West Park Ave. in Gray.

He was employed at Terrebonne General Medical Center for 37 years.

He is survived by his wife, Lolita Trahan Ellis; parents, Bobbie and Bonnie Ellis of San Antonio, Texas; siblings, Cindy Ellis and Barry (Mary) Ellis of San Antonio, Texas; stepchildren, Kenneth and Angela Deroche of Bourg; Steven Louviere of Lafayette; Billy Louviere of Everette, Wash.; and Leah Moore and Laura and Brent Stokes of Lafayette; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Also survived by his beloved dog, Buddy.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
