Charles Landry
Charles Norman Landry

Charles Norman Landry

Charles Norman Landry Obituary
Charles Norman "Man" Landry, 93, born July 2, 1926, a native and resident of Choupic, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 8 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Elsie Legendre Landry; children, Brenda Guillot and husband, Roy, Bruce Landry and wife, Catherine, Sandra Constant, and Melissa Martinez and companion, Russell "Joe" Andras, all of Choupic; grandchildren, Jennifer Guillot Morvant, Lance Guillot, Travis Guillot, Janice Landry, Heather Constant, Kenneth Constant III, Charli Martinez Cotten and Blake Martinez; great-grandchildren, Macie Morvant, Lindsie Guillot, Caroline Guillot, Dylan Guillot, Callie Tregre, Kinsley Cotten and Kasen Martinez; great-great-grandchild, Malloreigh Britt; and sister, Hilda Landry Melancon.

He was preceded in death by his son, Blake Landry; parents, Sylvain and Helena Percle Landry; brothers, Whitney "Nick" Landry, Joseph Landry and Philip Landry; and sisters, Ida Landry Clement, Iris Landry Clement, Emelda Landry Benoit, Josephine Landry Bolotte and Marie Landry.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Catherine's Hospice, Audubon Health and Rehab, Dr. Chester Boudreaux and Dr. Mohammed Rais.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 25 to July 26, 2019
