Charles Ovide Sr. departed this life on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his residence in Belle Rose, La. He was 83, a native of Modeste, La.
Visiting will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and from 10 a.m. to religious services at noon on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Shekinah Glory Christian Fellowship Church in St. James, La. Burial in Shekinah Gardens Cemetery in Abend, La.
Charles is survived by his wife, Mandy Ovide; sons Charles Jr., Darryl and Patrick Ovide; daughter Karen Skidmore; two brothers, four sisters, 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ethel Williams; father Cleveland Ovide; one sister, one brother, granddaughter Aliyah Fair and grandson Anefernae Ovide.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019