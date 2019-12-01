|
Charles "Charlie" P. Thibodeaux Jr., 72, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 48 years, Deborah F. Thibodeaux; sons, Bryan C. Thibodeaux (DeeDee Walls) and Bart M. Thibodeaux; seven grandchildren, Karrah Cummings, Kailee Thibodeaux, Ava Thibodeaux, Owen Thibodeaux, Desiree Jeffrey, Hayden Philip, and Demi Comardelle; two great-grandchildren, Malia Feet and Lylah Scott; mother, Mildred P. Thibodeaux; brothers, Steve and Emory Thibodeaux; and sisters, Kathleen LeBlanc, Charlene Faucheux and Margie Landry.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles P. Thibodeaux Sr.
He was a faithful KC member of St. Hilary and was a member of the St. Hilary Council. He was the president of the Senior Citizens' Center in Raceland.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019