Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Thibodeaux Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles P. Thibodeaux Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles P. Thibodeaux Jr. Obituary
Charles "Charlie" P. Thibodeaux Jr., 72, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 48 years, Deborah F. Thibodeaux; sons, Bryan C. Thibodeaux (DeeDee Walls) and Bart M. Thibodeaux; seven grandchildren, Karrah Cummings, Kailee Thibodeaux, Ava Thibodeaux, Owen Thibodeaux, Desiree Jeffrey, Hayden Philip, and Demi Comardelle; two great-grandchildren, Malia Feet and Lylah Scott; mother, Mildred P. Thibodeaux; brothers, Steve and Emory Thibodeaux; and sisters, Kathleen LeBlanc, Charlene Faucheux and Margie Landry.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles P. Thibodeaux Sr.

He was a faithful KC member of St. Hilary and was a member of the St. Hilary Council. He was the president of the Senior Citizens' Center in Raceland.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -