Charles Ratcliff, Jr., 49, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 6:52 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 29, at the Church of God, 129 Samuel St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.



He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Rener Ratcliff; sons, Charles Craig and Demery Rener; daughter, Kanisha Rener; stepchildren, Ja'Khari and Destiny Ratcliff; one grandchild; father, Charles Ratcliff, Sr.; brother, Tyrone Ratcliff; sisters, Kammy Ratcliff; stepsister, Bernice Johnson; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle Benjamin Ratcliff; niece, Tierra Holmes; sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Smith; and mother-in-law, Virginia Rener Reado.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store