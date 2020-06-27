Charles Ratcliff Jr.
Charles Ratcliff, Jr., 49, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 6:52 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 29, at the Church of God, 129 Samuel St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Rener Ratcliff; sons, Charles Craig and Demery Rener; daughter, Kanisha Rener; stepchildren, Ja'Khari and Destiny Ratcliff; one grandchild; father, Charles Ratcliff, Sr.; brother, Tyrone Ratcliff; sisters, Kammy Ratcliff; stepsister, Bernice Johnson; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle Benjamin Ratcliff; niece, Tierra Holmes; sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Smith; and mother-in-law, Virginia Rener Reado.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Viewing
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Church of God
JUN
29
Funeral
10:00 AM
Church of God
