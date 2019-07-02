Home

Charles Ray Collins Obituary
Charles Ray Collins, 69, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Schriever, passed away peacefully at 7:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Eagle Wright Baptist Church, 3590 La. 316 in Gray. Burial will follow Halfway Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Donald Collins; daughter, Genese Watkins and Ruby A. McCormick (Charles); seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Ernest and Daniel (Virginia) Antoine, Alfred Collins (Diane), Paul, Joseph and Carl Harris; and sisters, Brenda Barrow (Melvin), Janis McGuin (Carl), Mary Edmond, Janet Price, Valerie Adams, Carolyn Mackie, Laurie Ward and Yvonne Jackson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Azameaux Collins; parents, Ernest Sr. and Ruby Antoine Collins; brothers, Chester and Calvin Antoine; and sisters, Audrey Barrow, Linda Thomas and Helen Antoine.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 2 to July 4, 2019
