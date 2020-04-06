|
|
Charles Ray Mallett, 84, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was a native of Houma and a resident of Raceland.
Due to current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Nativity cemetery in Raceland.
Catholic Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Beverly Robichaux Mallett; three daughters, Mary Beth (Glen) Whittaker, Ann (Jimmy) Barker, and Jane Lyles; adoring grandchildren, Alyse (Gene) Blanchard, Betsy (Will) Arceneaux, Eric (Agustina) Whittaker, William Lyles, Kevin (Jennifer) Whittaker, James Barker, Charles Lyles, John Lyles, and Allison (Heath) Davis; great-grandchildren, Grant Blanchard, Georgia Blanchard, Nicholas Whittaker, Hayes Davis, Jack Davis, Lyla Davis, and Ford Davis; and siblings, Jim Saadi, Michael Saadi, Miriam Saadi, and Wayne Mallett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Raymond Mallett and Iris Dean Saadi; in-laws, Hubert Robichaux and Tootsie Robichaux; stepfather, George Saadi; siblings, Bentley Mallett and Francis Mallett; and son-in-law, William "Bill" Lyles.
Charles was a fun-loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who loved life and always found ways to bring his family and friends together.
Charles enjoyed many years as a clothing business owner and as a salesman in a long second career with Stewart Enterprises.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020