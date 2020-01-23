|
Charles Richard Sr. departed this life on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at his residence in Napoleonville. He was 66, a native and resident of Napoleonville.
Visitation on Friday, Jan. 24 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Visitation at Christ Baptist Church, Belle Rose on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial in the church cemetery.
Survived by his wife, Sherbronkery Richard; three sons, Oscar Davis, Titus and Charles Richard; two daughters, Charlene Shorty (Willie) and Carletta Richard; three brothers, Felix Jr., Stanford and Larry Richard; three sisters, Dorothy, Gloria and Penney Richard; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death his parents, Bertha and Felix Richard Sr.; and one son, Louis Davis.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, 369-7231.
